Out of 7 new COVID-19 cases, source of infection into 2 cases is unknown
Out of 7 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Georgia, 3 are contacts with already confirmed cases, 2 are imported and the source of infection into 2 cases is unknown – said Marina Ezugbaia, Medical Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases. According to Ezugbaia, the rate of recoveries stands at 82%, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Georgia reported 7 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people to 1 462, according to stopcov.ge, a special webpage created by the Georgian government. The data of recoveries has not changed in the last 24 hours and stands at 1196.
