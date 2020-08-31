US servicemen arrive in Georgia to participate in defense exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

American servicemen have arrived in Georgia to team up with their counterparts from Georgia, France, United Kingdom and Poland to participate in the Noble Partner 2020 defense exercises, Trend reports via the Georgian Defense Ministry.

The international exercise, aimed at further developing interoperability and readiness between the partner forces, will host over 2,700 troops.

Military members from the nations of France, Georgia, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States will participate in exercise Noble Partner Sept. 7-18. Noble Partner 20 is a Georgian Defense Force and U.S. Army Europe cooperatively-led exercise hosted at Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in Georgia.

US air support and armored vehicles will be engaged in the training together with the combat vehicles and artillery systems of the Georgian Defense Forces.

The 2020 edition of Noble Partner will run between September 7-18.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356