EU Ambassador to Georgia: how victory is achieved at parliamentary elections more important than who wins

EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell says that as an international observer it is more important for him to see how a party will win at the 2020 parliamentary elections of Georgia rather than who wins, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

"I will keep an eye on this election campaign", he said.

Hartzell said no one doubts that 'this will be a very important election'.

"We have seen the adoption of new legislation under the March 8 agreement. In my opinion, this creates a new and positive framework for this election, which will be used positively by all participants in this election, including new participants as well”, he said.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Georgia on October, 31 2020 to elect 150 members of parliament.

Parliamentary elections will be held according to an updated electoral system: 120 MPs will be elected according to party lists, and 30 - according to majoritarian districts. In addition, the barrier for a party to enter parliament has been lowered and is now not three, but only one percent.