Georgia reports 38 new cases of coronavirus

Georgia 2 September 2020 10:50 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 38 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on September 2, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,548, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 17 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,270.

To date, 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 6,059 people are under quarantine and 239 under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

