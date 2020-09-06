Adjara TV employees test negative for COVID-19

Adjara Public Broadcaster employees have not tested positive for coronavirus, said Vakho Khuzmiashvili, the head of Adjara TV news service, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Khuzmiashvili, the resumption of TV work will be discussed at today’s meeting. Until then, Adjara Public Broadcaster is airing Georgian First Channel.

An employee of Adjara Public Broadcaster tested positive for COVID-19 on September 5. Since then, TV has closed and the relevant measures stipulated by the protocol have been taken.