Georgian Defence Forces air assets undergoing repair

Air assets from the arsenal of the Georgian Defence Forces is undergoing major repair and update efforts, with both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters being brought back into the order, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The update follows Minister of Defence Irakli Garibashvili's announcement of his initiative in June, with the minister himself inspecting the repair works at Tbilaviamsheni company factories on Tuesday.

Su-25 ground attack aircraft of the GDF are undergoing "capital", or thorough, repair as well as modernisation work at the facilities, under a joint effort involving Tbilaviamsheni and Delta scientific and technical centre.

The work on Su-25s will be followed by rehabilitation of armed forces' L-39 jets, Mi-24 attack helicopters and UH-1 utility helicopters.

Beside work on the air assets, the initiative also involves training and re-training of their personnel and creation of support infrastructure for the fleets.

The project was initially revealed as part of the Minister's Vision policy paper at the defence ministry.