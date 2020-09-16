Georgia reports 196 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 196 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.16, which brings the total number of infected people to 2,758, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 31 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,412.

To date, 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Currently, 6,633 people are under quarantine, and 836 – under medical observation.

"Unfortunately, the second COVID-19 wave, which was predicted by epidemiologists around the world, has already begun in Georgia," Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava had said.