EU approves report on Implementation of the EU Association Agreement with Georgia
The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has approved a report on Implementation of the EU Association Agreement with Georgia, initiated by Sven Mixer, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
At the plenary session, 552 MEPs voted in favor of the document, 61 against and 78 abstentions.
Earlier this week the debates preceded the final vote.
