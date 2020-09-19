Georgian PM: Our victory must be an economically strong, educated, fair and European state

Our victory must be an economically strong, educated, fair and European state, so that we, all together, can soon knock on the door of our European friends and tell them that Georgia deserves to join this dignified family, – Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said during the presentation of Givi Chichinadze, Majoritarian (single mandate) MP candidate of the ruling party in Samtredia, Tskaltubo, Vani and Khoni, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to Gakharia, many important things have been launched for the development of the country, which should be completed by joint efforts.

“I am confident that we will hold the cleanest and most democratic elections on October 31. We do not need anything. Our people see everything very well. We must hold clean elections and win a fair fight all together.

This will be the victory of Georgia and I am sure Givi Chichinadze will be a highly conscientious voice for the people of Khoni in the Parliament of Georgia. This man was the governor of this region, he is well aware of all problems, he has visited every village and I am sure he will start serving Imereti and, of course, Khoni as soon as he wins the elections. I wish you luck!” Gakharia said.