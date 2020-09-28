COVID-19 cases exceed 5000 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 298 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.28, bringing the total number of infected people to 5,552, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 148 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of cured persons to 2,054.

Three more patients died of the virus on Sept.28. The virus-related death toll has reached 31.

Some 800 persons remain at COVID-19 hotels.

Currently, 5,637 people are under quarantine and 836 more under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.