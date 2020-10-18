Director of Georgian Infectious Hospital recommends to observe minimal regulations to evade strict restrictions

Tengiz Tsersvadze, Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases said that the public has 2 choices under the current situation in the country, to observe minimal regulations or refuse to follow them and force the government to impose strict restrictions or full lockdown, Trend reports citing 1tv.

As Tsertsvadze told Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), the record number of COVID-19 cases was being reported in different countries and the whole world was considering about restrictions. Georgia was using a model that was close to the one practiced in Sweden.

“Georgia is on the crossroad. I urge the population to choose the first option. Observing minimal regulation is easy and this does not change out life quality much,” Tsertsvadze claimed.

On the question if the Coordination Council was considering imposition of restrictions or lockdown, Tsertsvadze said that the government was not planned to lock the country. However, everything depended on the behavior of people.