Georgia reports 1,186 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,186 new coronavirus cases and 278 recoveries on October 19, said Marina Endeladze, Head of Boxed Ward of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 18,663.

Seven more patients died of the virus last night. The virus-related death toll stands at 146

Some 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Currently, 6,300 people are in quarantine, 836 more – under medical observation, and 1,388 – at COVID hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356