COVID-19 cases exceed 22,500 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,595 new coronavirus cases and 398 recoveries on October 22, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 22,803. The number of recovered patients reached 9,401.

Some 6 more patients died of the virus last night. The virus-related death toll stands at 178.

Currently, 4,408 people are in quarantine, 3,155 persons under medical observation, and 1,848 more at COVID hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

