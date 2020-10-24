Ballot papers printing kicks off

The printing of ballot papers has begun, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) spokesperson, Ana Mikeladze, the ballot papers will be printed for the parliamentary elections, midterm elections of local councils (Sakrebulos), elections of the mayors and the elections of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

The printing process will last for several days and will be monitored by 16 observers from 15 local organizations together with CEC members.

According to the CEC, ballot papers will also be printed in the languages ​​of ethnic minorities: Georgian-Azerbaijani ballot papers will be delivered to 213 polling stations and Georgian-Armenian – to 135 polling stations.

According to the final data, a total of 3,526,022 voters are registered in the Unified Voters’ List.

The elections will be held on October 31, 2020.