Georgia reports 1,824 new coronavirus cases

Georgia has reported 1,824 new coronavirus cases, and 1,262 recoveries on October 27, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 32,127. The number of recovered patients reached 12,632.

23 more patients died of the virus in Georgia in the last 24 hours. The virus-related death toll stands at 238.

The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Currently, 3,757 people are in quarantine, 3,847 persons – under medical observation and 2,249 more – at COVID hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

