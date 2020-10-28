Georgia records 1,731 new coronavirus cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,731 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths, and 2,197 recoveries on October 28, Trend reports via Georgian media.
In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 33,858. The number of recovered patients reached 14,829. The virus-related death toll stands at 253.
Currently, 3,507 people remain in quarantine, 4,022 persons are under medical observation, and 2,344 more at COVID hotels.
Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.
The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
Latest
Azerbaijan fighting alone on battlefield, Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief tells Omani WisalFM radio (VIDEO)
Significant advancement of Azerbaijani army at front worries some countries - Jordanian Major General
Armenian prime minister must say that Azerbaijanis will return to Nagorno-Karabakh, including Shusha - President of Azerbaijan
If Armenia publicly declares that they accept fundamental principles we will come to agreement very quickly - Azerbaijani president
If Armenia continues to disrupt ceasefire, we will be forced to respond adequately - Azerbaijani president
New government of Armenia has repeatedly stated that fundamental principles are unacceptable for it - President Aliyev
Armenia refuses to take bodies of its servicemen from battlefield - assistant to Azerbaijani president
Armenia's statements about humanitarian ceasefire - nothing more than hypocrisy, says assistant to Azerbaijani president
Number of killed in Barda raised to four as result of Armenia's missile attack - Assistant to Azerbaijani president