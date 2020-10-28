Georgia records 1,731 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,731 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths, and 2,197 recoveries on October 28, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 33,858. The number of recovered patients reached 14,829. The virus-related death toll stands at 253.

Currently, 3,507 people remain in quarantine, 4,022 persons are under medical observation, and 2,344 more at COVID hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.