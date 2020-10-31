Parliamentary elections being held with new election system in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The 2020 parliamentary elections in Georgia are held with the new election system. The voters will elect members of the parliament of the 10th Convocation with a 4-year team based on a mixed model – 120 MPs will be elected through proportional election system, 30 – Majoritarian system, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of 30 Majoritarian election constituencies, 8 are in Tbilisi, and 22 – in different regions of Georgia.

The supreme legislative body approved the Constitutional changes regarding the 120/30 election model during the Spring Session.

The proposed changes also defined the rule of political parties’ financing and election threshold, the so-called 40 percent locking barrier system based on which a political party or election bloc that will receive more than 40 percent of votes through the proportional election system, will be able to staff the parliamentary majority and form the government.

The Constitution clarified that the election barrier in the parliamentary elections is 1 percent though it differs for an election bloc. Namely, the barrier for an election is block is as many, as the number of political parties it unites. For example – if there are three parties in an electoral bloc, the electoral threshold will be three percent.

Also, based on the Constitution, after the 2020 parliamentary elections, Georgia will transform onto a fully-proportional election system. However, if snap parliamentary elections are appointed during this period, the elections will be held with the mixed model.

The change in Georgia’s electoral system was preceded by the March 8 Agreement reached between the ruling Georgian Dream Party and opposition parties. Representatives of the diplomatic corps were also involved in the talks. National Movement and European Georgia parties did not support the Constitutional changes during the vote though the ruling team adopted the proposed changes with the support of independent lawmakers and MPs of Patriots’ Alliance.

---