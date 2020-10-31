Local and international election observer organizations monitor parliamentary elections in Georgia

The 120 local and 48 international election observer organizations have undergone accreditation to monitor the 2020 parliamentary elections in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The international election observer organizations include Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE/ODIHR), International Republican Institute (IRI), National-Democratic Institute (NDI), Parliamentary Assembly of NATO, and Parliamentary Assembly of OSCE (OSCE PA).

Also, diplomatic missions accredited in Georgia are observing the parliamentary elections in Georgia.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), 3.526 million voters are registered for the elections of which 3.511 million – in Georgia, and 14,170 – abroad.

A total of 3.657 million polling stations are opened across Georgia and 52 polling stations are established abroad. The 11 special polling stations are opened at penitentiary facilities and, as an exception, 127 COVID stations are operating for voters, who are in special lists of CEC and are in inpatient care, quarantine, and self-isolation.

