Georgia reports 2,859 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Georgia has reported 2,859 new coronavirus cases on November 7, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The 2,754 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Eighteen patients have died.

The total number of confirmed cases is 54,852. The number of recovered patients reached 39,773.The virus-related death toll stands at 441.

The 2,599 people continue medical treatment at COVID hotels. The 41 people are brought from abroad.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

