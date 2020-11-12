PM talks about visit US Secretary of State Pompeo to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Visit of the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to Georgia is another confirmation of the importance of the strategic partnership between Georgia and the US at a level that has never been before, said Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"First of all, we will discuss the issues envisaged by the US and Georgia in the Strategic Partnership Charter. We will discuss the current events in the South Caucasus region, the country's democratization process, economic issues, and security. These are all topics that we are preparing to talk about and that our colleagues suggested being discussed," he said.

According to Gakharia, this is not just a visit of our strategic partner. This is the visit of a friend of Georgia.

"We will do our best to deepen the strategic partnership between the US and Georgia, especially in those areas that are critical for the region, such as, of course, the ongoing processes in the South Caucasus, which will have a serious impact on the daily life, security, and future of our country. Therefore, despite COVID-19, the global pandemic, despite all the challenges we face, we must now be fully focused on preparing for this visit," the prime minister said.

