NCDC Head says Georgia can mobilize additional 3,000 hospital beds

Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), says up to 3,000 more hospital beds can be mobilized in hospitals across the country, but at the same time, there is talk of mobilizing different spaces, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

In a response to the question whether the Tbilisi Sports Palace could be used as one of the spaces, Gamkrelidze answered that, if necessary, the government considers adapted spaces.

“If the country needed it, why not using, for example, our exhibition or military spaces. Everything will be considered in such a case,” Gamkrelidze said.