US, Georgia eye to strengthen cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

It is the moment to further strengthen US-Georgia cooperation and partnership and US representation in the region, said US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark during the meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia in Tbilisi.

During the meeting at the administration building of the government of Georgia in central Tbilisi Gakharia called Pompeo and the US real friends and allies.

"We are very thankful to you personally and the US for the support of the strategic partnership. It is the most important partnership we have,” Gakharia said.

Gakharia thanked Pompeo for visiting the country amid the pandemic and for US support in the fight against coronavirus.

Pompeo stated that the US-Georgia strategic partnership is based on common values - freedom, democracy, and common, geostrategic interests.

