Georgia imposes further restrictions to curb spread of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The government of Georgia has imposed further restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The restrictions that will be in effect between November 28 and January 31 are as follows:

- An effective curfew will be in force between the hours of 21:00 and 05:00. The restriction will be temporarily lifted on December 31 and January 6 (for New Year and Christmas).

- Restaurants and other food facilities will fully move to takeaway services which include takeaway, delivery, and drive.

- Fitness clubs, swimming pools will be closed.

- All conferences, trainings, cultural and entertaining events will be held online.

- Sports, arts, and cultural activities will not be allowed.

Regular intercity transport - railway, the bus will not be available. The restriction will not apply to taxis and cars.

Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Gori, Poti, Zugdidi, and Telavi, as well as ski resorts Bakuriani, Gudauri, Goderdzi, and Mestia, will face the following restrictions between November 28 and January 31:

- Municipal transport will not work.

- Shopping facilities (except for food, animal feed, pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies, household chemicals, and hygiene shops and press booths) will operate only remotely.

- Open and closed markets will not work. Only agrarian markets will continue to function.

- Schools, vocational schools, and higher education institutions (except medical education programs) will be fully switched to online studies.

- Private and public kindergartens will not work.

- Ski lifts will not work and hotels on ski resorts will only be used as quarantine spaces.

Several restrictions will be lifted between December 24 and January 2.

The restrictions which will be lifted around the country for the period are as follows: Malls, open and closed markets will work. Both municipal and inter-city transport will be available. From January 3 through January 15 will be declared winter holiday around the country and all the restrictions which were in force between November 28 and January 31 will be restored.

No public or private facilities will work, except banks and strategic facilities.

Between January 16 - January 31, around the country:

- Both inter-city and municipal transport will work, malls, open and closed markets will also work (except on the weekend).

Restrictions will not concern:

- Public and private construction-repair activities.

- Banking and financial activities.

- Operation of food, animal feed, pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies, household chemicals, and hygiene shops and press booths.

- Delivery and takeaway services.

- Operation of beauty salons and aesthetic medicine centers.

- Car service and technical inspection services.

- Home appliance repair services.

- Operation of agrarian markets.

- Travel by car, including by taxi, will not be restricted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356