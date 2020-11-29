Norway calls on all political parties to enable new, more diverse parliament in Georgia

Norway calls on all political parties in Georgia ‘to find common ground and to enable the new and more diverse parliament to play its full role in Georgia’s democracy’, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Ambassador of Norway to the OSCE Anne-Kirsti Karlsen said at the Permanent Council in Vienna that Norway 'commends Georgia’s efforts to organise elections in a transparent way during a challenging pandemic situation'.

However, she said they 'regret the opposition parties’ decision to boycott the second round of elections and the parliament'.

Georgia needs a functioning parliament and, not least, a functioning parliamentary opposition. This is especially important in a time when the country is facing serious challenges due to the pandemic”, Ambassador Karlsen stated.

She also noted that Norway supports the conclusions in the preliminary joint statement from international observers on the first round of the Georgian parliamentary elections and looks forward to the OSCE/ODIHR final report.