European Commissioner Varhelyi says EU stands by Georgia

The European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi echoed today’s telephone conversation with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Good call with Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia today on latest developments, where I underlined the need for cross-party dialogue, as well as on fight against COVID-19,” tweeted Varhelyi.

Varhelyi also stressed that the European Union stands by Georgia and its people, providing support, including for economic recovery. Connectivity is a shared priority, noted European Commissioner.

Earlier today, press service of the government released a statement regarding the telephone conversation saying that Georgian Prime Minister and European Commissioner discussed many issues including the importance of Georgia’s role in the wider Black Sea region.