Head of NCDC: Georgia to receive COVID-19 vaccine as early as possible

The Georgian government is working through the Foreign Ministry and other official channels to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine as early as possible, by the end of January or in February, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Gamkrelidze said that Georgia is due to receive the coronavirus vaccine through the COVAX platform in March-April. However, Georgia is simultaneously working to obtain one of the WHO-approved vaccines to begin vaccination at soon as possible.

“Risk groups, including physicians, elderly people, and patients with chronic diseases, will be vaccinated at the first stage,” Gamkrelidze said.

He also informed that approximately 20-30 percent of the population would get the vaccine at the first stage.