Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,337 new cases, 3,498 recoveries and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 1,337 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 571 cases, Adjara - 212 cases, Imereti - 147 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 168 cases, Shida Kartli - 48 cases, Guria - 16 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 74 cases, Kakheti - 41 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 41 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 18 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.



Some 6,912 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today, 1,087 of the 6,912 patients are in critical condition, 465 of the 1,087 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

Georgia has had 191,063 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 161,681 of the 191,063 individuals have recovered, while 1,839 others have died.

Some 27,517 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

