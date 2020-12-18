Georgian gov't decision on reopening shops pending

“The shopping malls will have to observe a laundry list of restrictions to control the customer flow, if epidemiologists advise the government to reopen retail stores on December 24,” Georgian Economy Minister, Natia Turnava, said after the meeting with retail business representatives on Friday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The decision on reopening of shops is still pending, Turnava noted.

“It was important to understand whether the retailers are ready for the reopening and what is their plan to avoid overcrowding and queues. We listened to their vision on how to minimize and prevent risks. There was an idea to extend business hours by offering sale promotions and discounts in the morning hours,” the Minister stated.

In a bid to curb the coronavirus spread, the Georgian Government announced a two-month partial lockdown on November 28.