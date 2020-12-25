Tbilisi City Assembly approves 2021 municipal budget
Tbilisi City Assembly [Tbilisi Sakrebulo] has approved the municipal budget for 2021 presented by Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze on Friday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The draft budget makes 1 billion 50 million GEL. It is supposed to increase by 50 million GEL in January to make over 1 billion 100 million GEL in total.
The health and social programs get one-third of the municipal budget. Tbilisi City Hall plans to implement several major infrastructure projects in 2021, so 425 million GEL will be spent on infrastructure projects.
Latest
State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads completes repair of several streets, roads in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)