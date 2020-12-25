Tbilisi City Assembly approves 2021 municipal budget

Georgia 25 December 2020 22:45 (UTC+04:00)
Tbilisi City Assembly approves 2021 municipal budget

Tbilisi City Assembly [Tbilisi Sakrebulo] has approved the municipal budget for 2021 presented by Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze on Friday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The draft budget makes 1 billion 50 million GEL. It is supposed to increase by 50 million GEL in January to make over 1 billion 100 million GEL in total.

The health and social programs get one-third of the municipal budget. Tbilisi City Hall plans to implement several major infrastructure projects in 2021, so 425 million GEL will be spent on infrastructure projects.

