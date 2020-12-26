Georgian Infectionist: New stain of COVID-19 not confirmed yet

Something different to the already known virus was found during the analysis in a lab, Georgian Infectious Diseases specialist Maia Zaldastanishvili said when talking about the new stain of coronavirus, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Maia Zaldastanishvili said the new stain was not confirmed yet. However, if identified, the virus would be fast-spreading.

“Unfortunately, I would say that the new stain of the virus is likely to spread quicker than the one we are familiar with. The whole world hopes on the vaccine and we do not know if the vaccine is effective on the new stain of coronavirus,” Maia Zaldastanishvili said.