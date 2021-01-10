Georgia reports 1 143 coronavirus cases, 617 recoveries, 23 deaths

Georgia reported 1 143 coronavirus cases, 617 recoveries, and 23 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 488 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 143 cases, and the Adjara region with 88 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 239 229, among them 225 335 people recovered and 2 773 died.

There are 452 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3 894 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 746 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.