Georgia to have record five representatives at International Automobile Federation

Georgia will have a record five representatives in the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in 2021, a year after the governing body picked its first official from the country's national federation, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The Georgian Automobile Sport Federation revealed the decision on increasing the country's representation at the international organisation on Sunday, revealing five of the GASF members would be picked for positions in the FIA.

The selected officials will serve in the Cross-Country Rally Commission (Archil Noghashvili), Volunteers and Officials Commission (Vazha Lezhava), Hill Climb Commission (Merab Salukvadze), Drifting Commission (Mervlud Meladze) and Historic Commission (Lasha Narsia).

Three of the departments represent commissions for specific motorsport disciplines, with the overall selection highlighting a success for the national federation's "active work" for closer ties with the FIA, the GASF said.

The Georgian governing body said the news would be a "precursor for automobilisation of our country", with the expansion of the country's representation at the FIA coming off the back of the first-ever selection of a Georgian member in the international body in 2020.

The selection of Georgian members in the FIA is the second major news of international collaboration for the Georgian motorsport over the last month, following the confirmation of Georgian capital Tbilisi as the location for the final round of the 2021 Drift Masters European Championship.