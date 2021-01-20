Shopping malls and fairs staff to be Covid-tested regularly

The management of shopping malls and fairs will be obliged to test their staff for Covid-19 once in two weeks after reopening, Beka Peradze, Head of Labor Inspection Department, briefed journalists, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

He says that the managers of shopping malls and fairs will also have to register their businesses and the employees in an appropriate online database, enabling the Labor Inspection to monitor the Covid testing process.

According to Peradze, businesses will be required to test 20-25% of employees once in two weeks.

Head of the Labor Inspection noted that the Interagency Coordination Council would decide on the business reopening exact date on January 21-22.