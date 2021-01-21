Georgian domestic exports up 3.5%

The share of Georgian domestic exports amounted to 72 per cent in total exports, bringing in $2.4 billion which is 3.5 per cent higher year-on-year, show preliminary data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

In 2020 the share of the top ten trading partners by domestic exports (export of locally produced goods and services, including those of foreign origin that have been substantially changed through local processing) in total domestic exports of Georgia amounted to 78.6 percent.

The top partners were:

China - $459.4 million

Russia - $401.2 million

Bulgaria - $310.4 million

The top three export items in 2020 were the following:

copper ores and concentrates - $729.4 million; 30.3% of total exports

ferro-alloys - 246.8 million; 10.3% of total exports

wine of fresh grapes - $209 million; 8.7% of the total exports

The exports of Georgia (excluding non-declared exports) equaled $3.34 billion this year, which is 12 per cent lower year-on-year.