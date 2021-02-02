Georgia to be among 18 countries that receive Pfizer vaccine shortly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia highlights that Georgia will be among 18 countries that receive the Pfizer vaccine shortly, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, wealthy states are getting more severe restrictions because their planned vaccination strategy has failed.

“It is a subjective reality. We worked very hard and I would like to thank the head of the World Health Organization personally because we had very close communication over the last month. As a result, we can say that Georgia will be among 18 countries to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the near future. In accordance with the National Vaccination Plan, healthcare workers will be vaccinated at the first stage," Gakharia said.

The prime minister says that additional doses of the vaccine will be delivered in late February or early March.

Gakharia claims that the main goal is to bring authorized vaccines by the World Health Organization, which will not pose a risk to the citizens.

"On the one hand, we are cautious, but as you can see, we have achieved that Georgia will be one of the first countries to receive the Pfizer vaccine," he said.

