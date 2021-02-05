Persons with disabilities to benefit from UN Optional Protocol

Georgian Government decided to recognize Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

PM’s Advisor on Human Rights, Lela Akiashvili, said this decision allows persons with disabilities to apply individually to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and protect their rights.

The Optional Protocol is an additional agreement to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. It enables individuals or groups who claim their rights have been breached under the Convention to complain to the United Nations Committee.