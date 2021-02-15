İn Georgia school staff undergo COVID-testing

The COVID-testing of teachers and the school staff has started across Georgia since the beginning of February, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

As a result of two-week intensive testing, 0.5% of school personnel tested positive for the virus. A total of 46 300 employees of the public and private schools have undergone COVID-testing across the country.

The Ministry provides an opportunity for teachers being in the risk group to contact the school administration with the request to continue working in a distance format.

Effective February 15, in-person school studies resumed in the remaining three big Georgian cities: Tbilisi, Rustavi, and Kutaisi.