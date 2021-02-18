Georgia reports 365 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18

Georgia reported 365 coronavirus cases, 539 recoveries, and 9 deaths on Feb.18, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 17,188 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 9,866 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,322 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 267,313, among them 260,266 people recovered and 3,399 died.

As of today, the test-positivity rate reached 2.12 percent, while 2.7 percent over the past two weeks.

There are 252 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,869 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 248 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

