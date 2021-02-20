Georgia to receive first direct container train from China

The first direct container block train from the Chinese city of Xi’an to the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi will arrive on February 20, announces APM Terminals, a company that manages Poti port in the country’s Black Sea coastal region, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Organised by shipping company Maersk China, this transport operation has allowed a large Georgian importing company to effectively manage stocks and significantly reduce the time of transit of goods.

"This is the first time that Georgia and China have been linked by direct container train and the journey time from Xi'an to Tbilisi took only 21 days. It is the fastest and most efficient alternative for cargo transportation between the two countries", reads the statement published by the APM Terminals.