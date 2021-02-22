Georgia to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Georgia will receive the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early March instead of February, said Head of Infectious Diseases and AIDS Center Tengiz Tsertsvadze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the negotiations, the first doses of vaccine should have already been sent to Georgia, although some agreements havenn't been completed on time, thus the process was delayed.

"Georgia will receive COVID-19 vaccine one or two weeks later than originally planned," said Tsertsvadze.

Tsertsvadze also said that in addition to the COVAX (COVID-19 vaccines Global Access Facility) platform, Georgia has already signed bilateral agreements and will receive 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, which may be imported in the country earlier than Pfizer vaccine, or at the same time in early March.

Tsertsvadze said that Georgia has already selected the hospitals where the vaccination will take place.

About 14,000 medical workers will receive the Pfizer vaccine once Georgia receives it.

The Georgian government has plans to vaccinate 60 percent of the population of 3.7 million this year.

