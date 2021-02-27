Georgia reports 373 new cases of coronavirus on Feb.27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.27

Georgia has reported 373 new cases of coronavirus after conducting 34,933 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Meanwhile, 542 individuals have recovered and 14 patients have died.

Out of the 373 new cases 177 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 47

Shida Kartli - 41

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 28

Adjara - 19

Guria - 19

Kakheti - 16

Mtskheta-tianeti - 8

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 8

Kvemo Kartli - 6

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 4

As of now Georgia has reported a total of 270,510 cases of coronavirus, including 264,589 recoveries and 3.499 deaths, while the number of active cases stands at 2,396.

Georgia confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on February 26, 2020.

