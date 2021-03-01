Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases for March 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Georgia reported 160 coronavirus cases, 409 recoveries, and ten deaths on March 1, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 17,947 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 13,244 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 4,703 were PCR tests.

Tbilisi recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours (73), followed by the Imereti region with 33 cases and the Adjara region with 17 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 270,918, among them 265,523 people recovered and 3,520 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 0.89 percent, while 1.9 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 253 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,510 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 154 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 265 critical patients, 89 require mechanical ventilation.

