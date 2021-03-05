Georgia reports 390 new COVID-19 cases for March 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 390 new cases of coronavirus, 172 recoveries and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 22,022 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours,13,350 of the 22,022 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,672 were PCR tests.

The new 390 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 192 cases

Adjara - 18 cases

Imereti - 71 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 15 case

Shida Kartli - 33 cases

Guria - 25 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 12 cases

Kakheti - 16 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 6 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 0 case

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 2 cases.

The country has had 272,262 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 266,253 of the 272, 262 have recovered, while 3,563 have died of the virus.

As of today 2,420 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

---

