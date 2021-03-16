NCDC Head appeals to healthcare representatives

Amiran Gakrelidze, Head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, appeals to healthcare workers to show high civil responsibility and set an example for Georgian citizens, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

NCDC Head hopes that the country will defeat the challenge by joint efforts.

“I call on my colleagues to show high civil and state responsibility and be an example for our citizens. Let’s prove the importance of immunization and its role in defeating the pandemic through personal behaviour. Protect our health and lives and our fellow citizens. I hope we can share our responsibility for the welfare of the country, set an example and jointly defeat the dangerous challenge of the 21st century,” Amiran Gakrelidze said.