Georgia reports 382 coronavirus cases for March 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 382 coronavirus cases, 313 recoveries, and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 27,167 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 18,542 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,625 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 199 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 65 cases and the Kakheti region with 30 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 276,067, among them, 269,006 people recovered and 3,665 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1.41 percent, while 1.52 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 224 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,405 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 140 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 268 critical patients, 80 require mechanical ventilation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356