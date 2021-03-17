NATO SG: Georgia to be one of NATO’s most important partners

According to the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Georgia is one of NATO’s most important partners, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to NATO SG, Georgia has a close political partnership and strong practical cooperation with NATO.

“Our forces serve side by side in Afghanistan, training the brave Afghan security forces. And helping to ensure the country never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists and we are extremely grateful for the contributions and the commitment of Georgia over many many years.

At the meeting we had today and also the meeting later on today, of the NATO-Georgia Commission, we will discuss how we can build on our cooperation. Including the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package, which we updated last year.

This is the cornerstone of the Alliance’s support for Georgia’s reform efforts. It helps Georgia operate effectively with Allied forces, and prepare for NATO membership.

We will continue to strengthen our training and exercises. And enhance our joint situational awareness, including in the Black Sea region. Yesterday, the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 entered the territorial waters of Georgia. This visit aims to enhance the ability of our naval forces to work together, by conducting joint exercises with the Georgian coast guards,” Jens Stoltenberg declared at a joint press conference after the meeting with Georgian PM Irakli Gharibashvili in Brussels.

According to NATO SG, Black Sea security is a priority for NATO and Georgia. Stoltenberg said that NATO standing forces working together with the Georgian coast guard demonstrates that NATO and Georgia are actually delivering together when it comes to practical cooperation.