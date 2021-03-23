Georgia reports 528 coronavirus cases, 299 recoveries, 4 deaths

Georgia reported 528 coronavirus cases, 299 recoveries, and 4 deaths on Tuesday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 265 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 84 cases, and the Adjara region with 42 cases.

A total of 20 903 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14 296 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6 607 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2,53 %, while 1,61 % in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 278 178, among them 270 668 people recovered and 3 714 died.

There are 203 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1 467 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 179 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.