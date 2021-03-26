Georgian Agriculture Ministry vows to preserve bread price

The Ministry of Environment and Agriculture says that the price of bread would preserve. The ministry noted that the wheat flour subsidy state program was extended until June 30, 2021, per the governmental decision, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Ministry, a subsidy for one 50-kg bag of first-grade wheat flour should not exceed GEL 20. The beneficiary will have to sell one 50-kilogram bag of subsidized first-grade wheat flour for no more than GEL 53, the ministry explained.

The Rural Development Agency will identify the beneficiaries of the program through an expression of interest. The subsidy will cover a maximum of 10 000 tons of first-grade wheat flour sold before June 30, 2021. The flour subsidy program is effective from December 2020.