Georgia to be co-author of UN resolution on Global Media and Information Literacy Week

Georgia is the co-author and the main sponsor of the UN resolution on Global Media and Information Literacy Week adopted by the UN General Assembly on March 25, Georgian Permanent Representation in the UN reported. Ninety-six UN member countries sponsored the resolution, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The annual Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week will be marked on October 26-31 every year.

The annual Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week, initiated in 2012, is led by UNESCO in cooperation with the UNESCO MIL Alliance, the UNESCO-UNAOC MIL and Intercultural Dialogue (MILID) University Network, and other partners.

It is a major occasion for stakeholders to review and celebrate the progress achieved towards “Media and Information Literacy for All”.