Georgian Finance Minister, Vice PM resigns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Minister of Finance of Georgia Ivane Machavariani has announced his resignation, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“We have successfully completed negotiations with the International Monetary Fund mission on the eighth review of the program supported by the Extended Fund Facility. After its approval at the meeting of the Executive Board of the Fund, additional financial resources will be available for Georgia,” he said.

He added that Georgia is one of the first countries to receive significant support from partners (World Bank, International Monetary Fund, EU) shortly after the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to inform the public about my decision to resign as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. I have to say that after almost three years of working as the Minister of Finance, I was still planning to resign at the end of last year, but due to the 2021 crisis budget approval procedure, and important negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, I decided to postpone my move for several months,” Machavariani said.

In July 2018, he was appointed to the post of Minister of Finance of Georgia.

